SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator displays trend directions from three bars of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction.

Fig.1. The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the appropriate indicator input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                   // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. The information about the input parameters of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator can be found in its description.
  2. SlopeDirectionLineHTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //--- indicator display settings
input string Symbols_Sirname="SlopeDirectionLine_Label_"; // Indicator labels name
input color UpSymbol_Color=clrBlue;        // Uptrend symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=clrRed;         // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;   // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=34;                // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=15;                   // Indicator name font size
input int X_3=120;                         // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_3=10;                          // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;               // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner
input uint X_=0;                           // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=0;                           // Vertical offset

In case several SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file SlopeDirectionLine. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13955

