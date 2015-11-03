Join our fan page
SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4399
The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator displays trend directions from three bars of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction.
Indicator input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the appropriate indicator input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- The information about the input parameters of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator can be found in its description.
- SlopeDirectionLineHTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//--- indicator display settings input string Symbols_Sirname="SlopeDirectionLine_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymbol_Color=clrBlue; // Uptrend symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=clrRed; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=34; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=15; // Indicator name font size input int X_3=120; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_3=10; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Display corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=0; // Vertical offset
In case several SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file SlopeDirectionLine. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13955
