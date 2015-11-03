CodeBaseSections
Indicators

XKRI_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3308
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xkri_histogram.mq5 (8.56 KB) view
xkri_histogram_htf.mq5 (9.94 KB) view
The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XKRI_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XKRI_Histogram_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13961

