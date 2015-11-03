Watch how to download trading robots for free
XKRI_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XKRI_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XKRI_Histogram_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13961
KRICandle
The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.XKRI_Histogram
The smoothed KRI oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.
Exp_XKRI_Histogram
The Exp_XKRI_Histogram Expert Advisor is based on the XKRI_Histogram oscillator change of direction.XKRICandle
The XKRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the XKRI algorithm.