KRICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the KRI algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file KRI.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KRICandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13958

XKRI_Histogram XKRI_Histogram

The smoothed KRI oscillator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal

The SlopeDirectionLine_HTF_Signal indicator displays trend directions from three bars of the SlopeDirectionLine indicator as three graphical objects, colors of which determine a trend direction

XKRI_Histogram_HTF XKRI_Histogram_HTF

The XKRI_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_XKRI_Histogram Exp_XKRI_Histogram

The Exp_XKRI_Histogram Expert Advisor is based on the XKRI_Histogram oscillator change of direction.