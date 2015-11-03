Join our fan page
KRICandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4095
-
The KRI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the KRI algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file KRI.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The KRICandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13958
