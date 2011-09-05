CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KRI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9543
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
kri.mq5 (5.93 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Kairi method (KRI) is similar to Momentum according to its application mode.

The oscillator fluctuates around 0 but the fluctuation range is wider. Recommended smoothing period - 13. KRI can be used for any time frame. It is one of the simplest oscillators. When creating the indicator, deviation of a price from its simple moving average is calculated and the reult is shown in percentage of the average.

Indicator calculation formula:

KRI = 100 * (PRICE[bar] - SMA(PRICE[bar],period)) / SMA(PRICE[bar],period)

where:

  • PRICE[bar] - price;
  • SMA() - smoothing algorithm;
  • period - SMA() smoothing period;
  • bar - bar index.

In case the moving of prices has no clearly defined trend, considerable positive value of the KRI indicator means an overcharge and marks a moment for opening a short position. Considerable negative value is a buy signal.

In case of a clearly defined trend, KRI will generate stable positive values during a downward trend because of the time lag between the moving average and the current price. KRI will generate stable negative values during an upward trend. Therefore, if the method values do not change from positive to negative or vice versa for quite a long time, it can be used as a trend indicator.

The signals are generated when the indicator values pass above +1 (overbought area) and below -1 (oversold area) and then turn back to the middle. Additional signal is a bullish divergence or a bearish convergence of the indicator and a price.

The indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library for its compilation. The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

KRI Oscillator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/439

LRMA LRMA

Moving average indicator with the linear regression smoothing algorithm.

JJRSX JJRSX

RSI oscillator with ultralinear and JMA smoothing algorithms.

RSTL RSTL

Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL).

PriceChannel_Stop PriceChannel_Stop

The indicator generates market entry signals and draws the line of Stop Loss orders positioning.