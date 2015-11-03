CodeBaseSections
Exp_XDerivative - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Exp_XDerivative Expert Advisor is based on the XDerivative oscillator change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file XDerivative.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13944

