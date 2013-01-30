CodeBaseSections
SlopeDirectionLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8411
(24)
The real author:

WizardSerg

The SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator with the ability to change the algorithms of averaging and triggering alerts, push notifications and sending e-mail messages.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_LWMA; // First smoothing method
input uint Length1=12;                    // First smoothing depth                
input int Phase1=15;                      // First smoothing parameter
//--- Phase1: for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing;
//--- Phase1: for VIDIA, it is a CMO period, for AMA, it is a slow moving average period
input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_SMA;  // Second smoothing averaging method
input int Phase2=15;                      // Second smoothing parameter
//---Phase2: for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing;
//---Phase2: for VIDIA, it is a CMO period, for AMA, it is a slow moving average period
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;     // Price constant
input int Shift=0;                        // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;                   // Vertical shift of the indicator in points
input bool On_Push = false;                           // Allow to send push-messages
input bool On_Email = false;                          // Allow to send e-mail messages
input bool On_Alert = true;                           // Allow to put alert
input bool On_Play_Sound = false;                     // Allow to put sound signal
input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav";            // Name of the file with sound
input string  CommentSirName="SlopeDirectionLine: ";  // The first part of the alert comment
input uint SignalBar=1;                               // Bar index for getting an entry signal

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The SlopeDirectionLine indicator

Fig.1 The SlopeDirectionLine indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1489

