The real author:

WizardSerg

The SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator with the ability to change the algorithms of averaging and triggering alerts, push notifications and sending e-mail messages.

Indicator input parameters:

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1= MODE_LWMA ; input uint Length1= 12 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2= MODE_SMA ; input int Phase2= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ; input bool On_Push = false ; input bool On_Email = false ; input bool On_Alert = true ; input bool On_Play_Sound = false ; input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav" ; input string CommentSirName= "SlopeDirectionLine: " ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The SlopeDirectionLine indicator