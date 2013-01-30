Join our fan page
SlopeDirectionLine - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8411
The real author:
WizardSerg
The SlopeDirectionLine trend indicator with the ability to change the algorithms of averaging and triggering alerts, push notifications and sending e-mail messages.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_LWMA; // First smoothing method input uint Length1=12; // First smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; // First smoothing parameter //--- Phase1: for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing; //--- Phase1: for VIDIA, it is a CMO period, for AMA, it is a slow moving average period input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_SMA; // Second smoothing averaging method input int Phase2=15; // Second smoothing parameter //---Phase2: for JJMA that can change withing the range -100 ... +100. It impacts the quality of the intermediate process of smoothing; //---Phase2: for VIDIA, it is a CMO period, for AMA, it is a slow moving average period input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical shift of the indicator in points input bool On_Push = false; // Allow to send push-messages input bool On_Email = false; // Allow to send e-mail messages input bool On_Alert = true; // Allow to put alert input bool On_Play_Sound = false; // Allow to put sound signal input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav"; // Name of the file with sound input string CommentSirName="SlopeDirectionLine: "; // The first part of the alert comment input uint SignalBar=1; // Bar index for getting an entry signal
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The SlopeDirectionLine indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1489
