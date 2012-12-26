CodeBaseSections
Exp_OsHMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4190
(18)
exp_oshma.mq5 (7.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
oshma.mq5 (6.8 KB) view
The Exp_OsHMA Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the OsHMA histogram.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough in the OsHMA histogram zero level or the histogram changes direction (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).

Place the OsHMA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1335

