Indicators

CorrectedAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5716
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Alexander Piechotta

Description:

The indicator displays the breakthrough line.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.10.2008.  

Image:

Fig.1 The CorrectedAverage indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1341

