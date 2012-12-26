Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CorrectedAverage - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5716
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Alexander Piechotta
Description:
The indicator displays the breakthrough line.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.10.2008.
Image:
Fig.1 The CorrectedAverage indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1341
Exp_ColorStochNR
Trading system based on the signals taken from the ColorStochNR oscillatorXMUV
The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".
ytg_Spread_StopLevel
The indicator displays the spread levels and the minimum acceptable level of stop loss/take profit in pointsytg_Trend
The trend indicator that displays possible rollback option