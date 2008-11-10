CodeBaseSections
Moving Average Based on Demark's Approaches - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
20757
(8)
MUV.mq4 (2.52 KB)
The drawing of the moving average is performed on the basis of Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".

Indicator on a zero bar points at the future price change.

Input Parameters:

period - the period of averaging,

ma_method - the method of averaging:

0 - Simple moving average


1 - Exponential moving average


2 - Smoothed moving average


3 - Linearly-weighted moving average

Picture:



You can develop some other indicators using this method.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8542

