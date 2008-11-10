Join our fan page
Moving Average Based on Demark's Approaches - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 20757
The drawing of the moving average is performed on the basis of Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".
Indicator on a zero bar points at the future price change.
Input Parameters:
period - the period of averaging,
ma_method - the method of averaging:
0 - Simple moving average
1 - Exponential moving average
2 - Smoothed moving average
3 - Linearly-weighted moving average
You can develop some other indicators using this method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8542
