The drawing of the moving average is performed on the basis of Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".

Indicator on a zero bar points at the future price change.

Input Parameters:

period - the period of averaging,

ma_method - the method of averaging:

0 - Simple moving average

1 - Exponential moving average

2 - Smoothed moving average

3 - Linearly-weighted moving average

Picture:

You can develop some other indicators using this method.