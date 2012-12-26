CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorStochNR - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorstochnr.mq5 (11.15 KB) view
exp_colorstochnr.mq5 (11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

The Exp_ColorStochNR trading system based on the signals taken from the ColorStochNR oscillator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a trading signal forms (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).

The algorithm varieties to generate trading signals:

  1. Breakthrough of the level 50 by the oscillator;
  2. Change of the oscillator direction;
  3. Change of the signal line direction;
  4. Breakthrough of the oscillator signal line;
  5. Breakthrough of the level 50 by the signal line.

Place the ColorStochNR.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1338

