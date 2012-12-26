Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_ColorStochNR - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4416
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_ColorStochNR trading system based on the signals taken from the ColorStochNR oscillator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a trading signal forms (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).
The algorithm varieties to generate trading signals:
- Breakthrough of the level 50 by the oscillator;
- Change of the oscillator direction;
- Change of the signal line direction;
- Breakthrough of the oscillator signal line;
- Breakthrough of the level 50 by the signal line.
Place the ColorStochNR.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1338
The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's method "Daily Range Projections".LinearRegressionChannel
Custom instrument of the linear regression. LR line, Support and Resistance lines values are in the buffers
The indicator displays the breakthrough lineytg_Spread_StopLevel
The indicator displays the spread levels and the minimum acceptable level of stop loss/take profit in points