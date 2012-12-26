Join our fan page
LinearRegressionChannel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7918
The real author:
dimicr
Custom instrument of the linear regression. LR line, Support and Resistance lines values are in the buffers.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 27.11.2008.
Fig.1 The LinearRegressionChannel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1337
