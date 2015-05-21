The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled based on the values of the QQECloudX indicator.

Depending on the color of the QQECloudX indicator the candlestick body is painted in blue or pink, and shadows are painted in light blue or light pink.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloudX.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF indicator