BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4113
(14)
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled based on the values of the QQECloudX indicator.

Depending on the color of the QQECloudX indicator the candlestick body is painted in blue or pink, and shadows are painted in light blue or light pink.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloudX.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12866

QQESign QQESign

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator.

QQECandle QQECandle

The QQE indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Ozymandias_HTF_Extended Ozymandias_HTF_Extended

Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.

Ozymandias Signal Module Ozymandias Signal Module

Trading signals module based on Ozymandias.