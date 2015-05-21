Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4113
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled based on the values of the QQECloudX indicator.
Depending on the color of the QQECloudX indicator the candlestick body is painted in blue or pink, and shadows are painted in light blue or light pink.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloudX.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. The BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12866
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator.QQECandle
The QQE indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.
Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.Ozymandias Signal Module
Trading signals module based on Ozymandias.