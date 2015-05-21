CodeBaseSections
Ozymandias Signal Module - library for MetaTrader 5

Trading signals module for MQL5 Wizard based on Ozymandias_Lite — a lightweight version of the popular indicator.

The indicator and an Expert Advisor example are provided here.

Module demonstration

Fig.1. Module demonstration using generated bars

Tips:

  • The module is useful as a trend filter in Expert Advisors.
  • To get more stable results, it's better to use the module along with other signals or price modules.
  • The module and the Expert Advisor example require the compiled Ozymandias_Lite indicator. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12871

