Ozymandias Signal Module - library for MetaTrader 5
- 5310
Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance
Trading signals module for MQL5 Wizard based on Ozymandias_Lite — a lightweight version of the popular indicator.
The indicator and an Expert Advisor example are provided here.
Fig.1. Module demonstration using generated bars
Tips:
- The module is useful as a trend filter in Expert Advisors.
- To get more stable results, it's better to use the module along with other signals or price modules.
- The module and the Expert Advisor example require the compiled Ozymandias_Lite indicator. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12871
Ozymandias_HTF_Extended
Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the QQECloudX indicator values.
ForexOFFTrendSign
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the ForexOFFTrend oscillator.ForexOFFTrend_HTF_Signal
The ForexOFFTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the ForexOFFTrendSign indicator.