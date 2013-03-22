Join our fan page
QQECloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
The QQECloud is the indicator of quantitative and qualitative evaluation based on rather complex calculations of the RSI smoothed indicators.
The indicator is performed in two variants - from two lines (QQE) and in the form of the color cloud (QQECloud).
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1 The QQE and QQECloud indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1599
