QQECandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The QQE indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the QQE algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

input mode Mode=MODE_DIFF; // Algorithm variant

Depending on the value of Mode input parameter, the indicator uses one of the three methods of calculation:

  1. Calculation by the main line;
  2. Calculation by the signal line;
  3. Calculation by the difference between the main and signal lines.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file QQECloudX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The QQECandle indicator

Ozymandias_Lite Ozymandias_Lite

Simplified version of Ozymandias with price band lines removed.

ColorHMA_StDev ColorHMA_StDev

The ColorHMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

QQESign QQESign

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator.

BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the QQECloudX indicator values.