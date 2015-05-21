Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ozymandias_HTF_Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6826
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Author of the idea — GoldnMoney, author of the MQL5 code — Godzilla, minor code editing and the additional feature — by me.
- Ozymandias_Extended — a version of the Ozymandias ported to МetaТrader 5 with additional settings for price band width by ATR and the ATR period. Excessive code comments have been removed.
- Ozymandias_HTF_Extended — an extended version of the Ozymandias_HTF indicator with ATR price band width settings. Code comments have also been edited.
Fig.1. Ozymandias_HTF_Extended calculated on H4
Notes:
- The Ozymandias_HTF_Extended indicator requires the compiled Ozymandias_Extended indicator.
- There may be performance problems when recalculating the history after initialization of Ozymandias_HTF_Extended.
- In the original version, the price band width is the value of ATR(100) at the current bar, so you need to set ChannelAtrMultiplier = 0.5 and AtrPeriod = 100 to set up the indicator as the original.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12870
BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the QQECloudX indicator values.QQESign
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator.
Ozymandias Signal Module
Trading signals module based on Ozymandias.ForexOFFTrendSign
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the ForexOFFTrend oscillator.