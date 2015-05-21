Real author:

Author of the idea — GoldnMoney, author of the MQL5 code — Godzilla, minor code editing and the additional feature — by me.

Ozymandias_Extended — a version of the Ozymandias ported to МetaТrader 5 with additional settings for price band width by ATR and the ATR period. Excessive code comments have been removed.

— a version of the Ozymandias ported to МetaТrader 5 with additional settings for price band width by ATR and the ATR period. Excessive code comments have been removed. Ozymandias_HTF_Extended — an extended version of the Ozymandias_HTF indicator with ATR price band width settings. Code comments have also been edited.

Fig.1. Ozymandias_HTF_Extended calculated on H4

Notes: