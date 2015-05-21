CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

QQESign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5714
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
qqesign.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

www.EarnForex.com

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator. Signals are generated when there is a crossover of the main and the signal oscillator line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The QQESign indicator

Fig.1. The QQESign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12865

QQECandle QQECandle

The QQE indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

Ozymandias_Lite Ozymandias_Lite

Simplified version of Ozymandias with price band lines removed.

BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF BackgroundCandle_QQECloudX_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the QQECloudX indicator values.

Ozymandias_HTF_Extended Ozymandias_HTF_Extended

Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.