Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
QQESign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5714
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
www.EarnForex.com
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the QQE oscillator. Signals are generated when there is a crossover of the main and the signal oscillator line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The QQESign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12865
The QQE indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.Ozymandias_Lite
Simplified version of Ozymandias with price band lines removed.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the QQECloudX indicator values.Ozymandias_HTF_Extended
Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.