Ozymandias_Lite

Real author:

GoldnMoney; author of the code for MetaTrader 5 — Godzilla

Minimalistic edition of the popular indicator which has only the main line: the price band lines and the ATR indicator calculation for plotting them have been removed from the code.

This has been done to remove the number of non-informative lines and to conserve memory (important for slow VPS and home PCs). Excessive code comments have been removed.