Indicators

Ozymandias_Lite - indicator for MetaTrader 5

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Andrey Shpilev
Views:
6272
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

GoldnMoney; author of the code for MetaTrader 5 — Godzilla

Minimalistic edition of the popular indicator which has only the main line: the price band lines and the ATR indicator calculation for plotting them have been removed from the code.

This has been done to remove the number of non-informative lines and to conserve memory (important for slow VPS and home PCs). Excessive code comments have been removed.

Ozymandias_Lite

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12863

