Ozymandias_Lite - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Andrey Shpilev
- Views:
- 6272
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
GoldnMoney; author of the code for MetaTrader 5 — Godzilla
Minimalistic edition of the popular indicator which has only the main line: the price band lines and the ATR indicator calculation for plotting them have been removed from the code.
This has been done to remove the number of non-informative lines and to conserve memory (important for slow VPS and home PCs). Excessive code comments have been removed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12863
ColorHMA_StDev
The ColorHMA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.JFatlSign
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JFATL average changes direction.