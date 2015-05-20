Join our fan page
ColorHMA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
5362
The ColorHMA (Hull Moving Average) indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the ColorHMA indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorHMA_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12846
