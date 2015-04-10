CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

X2MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4043
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
x2ma_stdev.mq5 (13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The X2MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the X2MA indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK=2.0;  // Square-law filter coefficient

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The X2MA_StDev indicator

Fig. 1. The X2MA_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12780

Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Exp_AFL_WinnerSign

The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal

The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction and the signal based on the AFL_WinnerSign indicator.

HLRSign HLRSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the HLR indicator.

FatlSatlOsma FatlSatlOsma

A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.