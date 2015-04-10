Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
X2MA_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4043
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The X2MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the X2MA indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK=2.0; // Square-law filter coefficient
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. The X2MA_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12780
The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal
The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction and the signal based on the AFL_WinnerSign indicator.
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the HLR indicator.FatlSatlOsma
A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.