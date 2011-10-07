Join our fan page
X2MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8794
The universal moving average with double smoothing and possibility to select each of this smoothings from the dozen of possible variants:
- SMA - Simple moving average
- EMA - Exponential moving average
- SMMA - Smoothed moving average
- LWMA - Linear weighted moving average
- JJMA - JMA adaptive average
- JurX - Ultralinear smoothing
- ParMA - Parabolic smoothing
- T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing
- VIDYA - Smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm
- AMA - Smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm
It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/465
