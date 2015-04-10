CodeBaseSections
FatlSatlOsma - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Original author:

Dmitry Shmatkov

A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.

Fig. 1. The FatlSatlOsma indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12575

