FatlSatlOsma - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Original author:
Dmitry Shmatkov
A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.
Fig. 1. The FatlSatlOsma indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12575
