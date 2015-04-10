Join our fan page
Exp_AFL_WinnerSign - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 3693
The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.
The signal is formed when the bar is closing if a star appears for the previous closed bar.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerSign.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at EURUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12606
