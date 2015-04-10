CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HLRSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7264
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
hlrsign.mq5 (7.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Original author:

Alexandre

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the HLR indicator.

Fig. 1. The HLRSign indicator

Fig. 1. The HLRSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12572

X2MA_StDev X2MA_StDev

The X2MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Exp_AFL_WinnerSign

The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

FatlSatlOsma FatlSatlOsma

A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.

Ozymandias_Signal Ozymandias_Signal

The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the Ozymandias indicator.