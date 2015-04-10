The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

The X2MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

A difference between the SATL and FATL digital trend filtering indicators that allows to estimate the speed and direction of the current trend.

The Ozymandias_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the Ozymandias indicator.