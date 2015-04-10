CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5494
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
afl_winnersign.mq5 (12.6 KB) view
afl_winner_htf_signal.mq5 (15.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the AFL_WinnerSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The AFL_WinnerSign input parameters:
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint iAverage=5;                                 // Period for processing the input data
input uint iPeriod=10;                                 // Period for finding extreme points
input Smooth_Method iMA_Method=MODE_SMA;               // Method of averaging the first smoothing 
input uint iLength=5;                                  // Smoothing  depth                    
input int iPhase=15;                                   // Smoothing parameter,
                                                       // for JJMA it varies within the -100...+100 range, affects the quality of transient process;
                                                       // for VIDIA it's a period of CMO, for AMA it's a period of the slow MA
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_WEIGHTED;               // Price constant
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK;      // Volume
  2. The input parameters of AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
    //---- Indicator visualization settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrBlueViolet;              // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Displaying the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // The corner in which to display the symbol
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Alert settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering the indication
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // The number of alerts

If several AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Fig. 2. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12607

Exp_Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter Exp_Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter

A trading system using the Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator.

Ozymandias_v2_HTF Ozymandias_v2_HTF

The Ozymandias_v2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Exp_AFL_WinnerSign

The Exp_AFL_WinnerSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the AFL_WinnerSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

X2MA_StDev X2MA_StDev

The X2MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.