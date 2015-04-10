The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the AFL_WinnerSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

The AFL_WinnerSign input parameters:

input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint iAverage= 5 ; input uint iPeriod= 10 ; input Smooth_Method iMA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint iLength= 5 ; input int iPhase= 15 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType= VOLUME_TICK ; The input parameters of AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:

input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrBlueViolet ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrMagenta ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:

input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If several AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation

Fig. 2. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal