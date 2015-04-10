Join our fan page
AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5494
The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the AFL_WinnerSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- The AFL_WinnerSign input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for calculation input uint iAverage=5; // Period for processing the input data input uint iPeriod=10; // Period for finding extreme points input Smooth_Method iMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Method of averaging the first smoothing input uint iLength=5; // Smoothing depth input int iPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter, // for JJMA it varies within the -100...+100 range, affects the quality of transient process; // for VIDIA it's a period of CMO, for AMA it's a period of the slow MA input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_WEIGHTED; // Price constant input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME VolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volume
- The input parameters of AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal required to visualize the indicator:
//---- Indicator visualization settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 is a current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrBlueViolet; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Displaying the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // The corner in which to display the symbol input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters required for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- Alert settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering the indication input uint AlertCount=0; // The number of alerts
If several AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file AFL_WinnerSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal of trend continuation
Fig. 2. The AFL_Winner_HTF_Signal indicator. A signal for a deal
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12607
