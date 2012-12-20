The real author:

sealdo

The OsHMA oscillator is the indicator of the difference between two HMA (between two Hull Moving Averages).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.08.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The OsHMA indicator