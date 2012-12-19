Watch how to download trading robots for free
LeManChanel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
LeMan
The indicator displays the possible boundaries and direction of the bar looking forward to one bar.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 30.08.2009.
Fig.1 the LeManChanel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1264
