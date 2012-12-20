CodeBaseSections
KeltnerChannelWithFlatZone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The main idea is to consider that the change of a trend is not MA crossing, but the output prices of a flat zone. In other words, in flat (perhaps more appropriately be called "dead") zone, deals are not concluded, which can serve as a kind of filter to filter out false crossings of the Moving Average.

KelnerChannelWithFlatZone

Recommendations:

  • Make sure that in the chart properties (F8) on "General" tab the check mark stands opposite to properties "Chart on top".

