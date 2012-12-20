CodeBaseSections
PriceChanel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7295
(17)
MaxxMT

The Price Channel indicator. It draws the line of high and low price values for the last N bars from high timeframe. The additional features are the periods of choosing the maximum and the minimum for high and low boundaries of the channel which can be set separately.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 26.08.2009.  

Fig.1 The Price Chanel HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1266

OsHMA OsHMA

The OsHMA oscillator is the indicator of the difference between two HMA (between two Hull Moving Averages).

RBF Neural Network Class RBF Neural Network Class

Class implements neural network of radial basis functions (Radial Basis Function Network - RBFN)

KeltnerChannelWithFlatZone KeltnerChannelWithFlatZone

The Keltner Channel indicator with the added flat area

Exp_XMA_Ishimoku_Channel Exp_XMA_Ishimoku_Channel

The breakthrough system using the XMA_Ishimoku_Channel indicator.