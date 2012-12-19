The real author:

Sovpel Alexander

Average True Range indicator replacing the averaging algorithm. The final indicator displays the indicator results in points!

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 25.09.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers"

Fig.1 The XATR indicator