CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7036
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
xatr.mq5 (6.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Sovpel Alexander

Average True Range indicator replacing the averaging algorithm. The final indicator displays the indicator results in points!

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 25.09.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers"

Fig.1 The XATR indicator

Fig.1 The XATR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1261

LeManStop LeManStop

The indicator to determine Stop Loss

JS-Stoh-BB-RSI JS-Stoh-BB-RSI

Multiple indicator system using the RSI oscillators and stochastic with Bollinger Bands.

LeManSystem LeManSystem

The system using the internal channel from High to Low

LeManChanel LeManChanel

The indicator displays the possible boundaries and direction of the bar looking forward to one bar