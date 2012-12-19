CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JS-Stoh-BB-RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9512
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
js-stohgbbcrsi.mq5 (11.84 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

js_sergey

Multiple indicator system using the RSI oscillators and stochastic with Bollinger Bands.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 22.12.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The JS-Stoh+BB+RSI indicator

Fig.1 The JS-Stoh+BB+RSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1259

Exp_DSSBressert Exp_DSSBressert

Trading system using the DSSBressert indicator

sHistoryExport - handy script to export the historical data in the МetaТrader 4 format sHistoryExport - handy script to export the historical data in the МetaТrader 4 format

Export of all necessary instruments and time frames in one click with load and checking history

LeManStop LeManStop

The indicator to determine Stop Loss

XATR XATR

Average True Range indicator replacing the averaging algorithm.