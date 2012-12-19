The real author:

js_sergey

Multiple indicator system using the RSI oscillators and stochastic with Bollinger Bands.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 22.12.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The JS-Stoh+BB+RSI indicator