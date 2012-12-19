Watch how to download trading robots for free
Join our fan page
LeManSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
5999
The real author:
LeMan
The system using the internal channel from High to Low.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.09.2009.
Fig.1 The LeManSystem indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1263
XATR
Average True Range indicator replacing the averaging algorithm.LeManStop
The indicator to determine Stop Loss
LeManChanel
The indicator displays the possible boundaries and direction of the bar looking forward to one barRBF Neural Network Class
Class implements neural network of radial basis functions (Radial Basis Function Network - RBFN)