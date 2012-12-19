CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LeManSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5999
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
lemansystem.mq5 (8.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

LeMan

The system using the internal channel from High to Low.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.09.2009.  

Fig.1 The LeManSystem indicator

Fig.1 The LeManSystem indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1263

XATR XATR

Average True Range indicator replacing the averaging algorithm.

LeManStop LeManStop

The indicator to determine Stop Loss

LeManChanel LeManChanel

The indicator displays the possible boundaries and direction of the bar looking forward to one bar

RBF Neural Network Class RBF Neural Network Class

Class implements neural network of radial basis functions (Radial Basis Function Network - RBFN)