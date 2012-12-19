Watch how to download trading robots for free
LeManStop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
LeMan
The indicator to determine Stop Loss.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.10.2009.
Fig.1 The LeManStop indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1260
