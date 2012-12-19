CodeBaseSections
LeManStop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
lemanstop.mq5 (10.16 KB) view
The real author:

LeMan

The indicator to determine Stop Loss.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 05.10.2009.  

Fig.1 The LeManStop indicator

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1260

