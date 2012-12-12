CodeBaseSections
Ichimoku Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
13475
(21)
The real author:

MDM

The oscillator drawn on the basis of four lines of the Ichimoku indicator with its own signal line.

Place the Ichimoku_Calc.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 29.03.2010.

Fig.1 The Ichimoku Oscillator indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1200

