The real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The Zero Point Force indicator drawn on the basis of two Moving Averages. The indicator has the idea of the zero point taken from physics! Shows force classified at the zero point!

The formula for calculation of the indicator:

ZPF[Bar] = MA (Period, Volume[bar]) * (MA (Period, Price[Bar]) - MA (2*Period, Price[Bar])) / 2

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 10.03.2010.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The Zero Point Force indicator