StochasticStack - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The simpliest linear combination of eight stochastics in the form of the oscillator, the cloud color corresponds to the trend direction.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase in mql4.com on 24.03.2010.   

Fig.1 The StochasticStack indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1201

