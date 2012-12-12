Watch how to download trading robots for free
StochasticStack - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Ivan Kornilov
The simpliest linear combination of eight stochastics in the form of the oscillator, the cloud color corresponds to the trend direction.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase in mql4.com on 24.03.2010.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1201
