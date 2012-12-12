CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_AdaptiveRenko - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4928
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\
adaptiverenko.mq5 (10.14 KB) view
exp_adaptiverenko.mq5 (6.52 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_AdaptiveRenko Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the NRTR of the AdaptiveRenko indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the histogram changes the direction.

Place AdaptiveRenko.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 

 Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results 

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1188

ColorX2MA-Parabolic ColorX2MA-Parabolic

The iSAR technical indicator which uses the X2MA Moving Average as the basic price series for the best filtrating of false signals.

Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI

The Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI Expert Advisor uses the values of JBrainTrend1Sig and UltraRSI indicators to analyze the market state.

SF-6(AM) SF-6(AM)

Trend indicator that displays "weak" bars

Ichimoku Oscillator Ichimoku Oscillator

The oscillator drawn on the basis of four lines of the Ichimoku indicator.