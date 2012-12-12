The Exp_AdaptiveRenko Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the NRTR of the AdaptiveRenko indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if the histogram changes the direction.

Place AdaptiveRenko.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results