CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SF-6(AM) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6175
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
sf-6wam1.mq5 (7.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Andrey Matvievskiy

Trend indicator that displays "weak" bars. The trend direction is determined by thick bars color and the possible rollback when thin bars of the indicator occur.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.03.2010.  

Fig.1 The SF-6(AM) indicator.

Fig.1 The SF-6(AM) indicator. 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1199

Exp_AdaptiveRenko Exp_AdaptiveRenko

The Exp_AdaptiveRenko Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the NRTR of the AdaptiveRenko indicator

ColorX2MA-Parabolic ColorX2MA-Parabolic

The iSAR technical indicator which uses the X2MA Moving Average as the basic price series for the best filtrating of false signals.

Ichimoku Oscillator Ichimoku Oscillator

The oscillator drawn on the basis of four lines of the Ichimoku indicator.

StochasticStack StochasticStack

The simpliest linear combination of eight stochastics in the form of the oscillator