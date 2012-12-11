The real author:

VladMsk

The smoothed and slower version of the True MFI indicator.

The indicator's file uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.06.2010.

Fig.1 The MaTMFI indicator