Indicators

MaTMFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5279
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
matmfi.mq5 (11.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

VladMsk

The smoothed and slower version of the True MFI indicator.

The indicator's file uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 15.06.2010.

Fig.1 The MaTMFI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1155

