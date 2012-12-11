Join our fan page
Kloss - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is klopka, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8186.
How it works
Three indicators such as Moving Average (MA), CCI, stochastic are used.
When CCI is lower than a level, stochastic is lower than a level, price is higher than the МА, then there is a buy.
When CCI is higher than a level, stochastic is higher than a level, price is lower than the МА then there is a sell.
The image 1 shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode, the image 2 shows the results of the tester.
Fig. 1. Deals in the Expert Advisor tester. Sell performed above МА, so different shift of MA and price is used.
Fig. 2. The results of work of the Expert Advisor for the last year (2012) at EURUSD H1.
Parameters
- Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.
- MaximumRisk - Risk (default value Lots=0).
- StopLoss - Stop Loss in points, 0 - without Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in points, 0 - without Take Profit.
- RevClose - Close the position by the opposite trading signal.
- MAPeriod - The period of the Moving Average.
- MAMethod - The method of the Moving Average.
- MAPrice - The price of the Moving Average.
- MAShift - The bar from which the Мoving Аverage value is taken to compare it with the price.
- PShift - The bar from which the price value is taken to compare it with the Мoving Аverage.
- CCIPeriod - The period of the CCI.
- CCIPrice - The price of the CCI.
- CCIDiffer - The CCI level (in both sides from 0 for a buy and a sell).
- CCIShift - The bar on which the CCI is checked.
- StKPeriod - The period of К stochastic.
- StDPeriod - The period of D stochastic.
- StSPeriod - The period of S stochastic.
- StMethod - The method of stochastic.
- StPrice - The price of stochastic.
- StShift - The bar on which the Stochastic is checked.
- StDiffer - Stochastic level (in both sides from 50 for a buy and a sell).
- CommonShift - Common shift (added to Shift variable of all indicators).
- MWMode - Place Stop Loss and Take Profit after position opening.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1161
