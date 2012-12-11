The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is klopka, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8186.

How it works

Three indicators such as Moving Average (MA), CCI, stochastic are used.



When CCI is lower than a level, stochastic is lower than a level, price is higher than the МА, then there is a buy.

When CCI is higher than a level, stochastic is higher than a level, price is lower than the МА then there is a sell.

The image 1 shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode, the image 2 shows the results of the tester.



Fig. 1. Deals in the Expert Advisor tester. Sell performed above МА, so different shift of MA and price is used.





Fig. 2. The results of work of the Expert Advisor for the last year (2012) at EURUSD H1.



Parameters