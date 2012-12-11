Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
2MoHLC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7918
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Ilya Filatov
Two lines are channel averages created by High and Low price values for different periods displayed as clouds. Two indicator buffers and two indicator lines are added into the 2MoHLC_ indicator for a visual drawing of the indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on mql4.com on 24.06.2010.
Fig.1 The 2MoHLC indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1153
The Expert Advisor used on such indicators as the Moving Average, the CCI, stochasticMaTMFI
The smoothed and slower version of the True MFI indicator.
The Expert Advisor analyses many Moving Averages from three timeframesTrue MFI (Alternative to the standard MFI)
Rise or fall in prices is often preceded by increased activity of trading. The True MFI indicator tries to use this factor.