2MoHLC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7918
(17)
The real author:

Ilya Filatov

Two lines are channel averages created by High and Low price values for different periods displayed as clouds. Two indicator buffers and two indicator lines are added into the 2MoHLC_ indicator for a visual drawing of the indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on mql4.com on 24.06.2010.

Fig.1 The 2MoHLC indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1153

