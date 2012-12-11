Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
20_200 expert_v4.2_AntS - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9751
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is AntS, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7891.
How it works
If the price rises, it is a buy, if it falls it is a sell. When loss, a lot must be increased. Price movement is determined by two bars with t1 and t2 shift (open prices), if the difference in prices is more than Delta_L (for a buy) and Delta_S (for a sell), then position opens.
The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode., Fig. 2 shows the results of the tester.
Fig. 1. Deals in the Expert Advisor tester.
Fig. 2. The results of work of the Expert Advisor for the last month (09.2012) at EURUSD M15.
Parameters
- t1 - First bar shift.
- t2 - Second bar shift.
- Delta_L - Price difference of first and the second bars for a long (a buy).
- Delta_S - Price difference of first and the second bars for a short (a sell).
- TakeProfit_L - Take Profit in points of a long.
- StopLoss_L - Stop Loss in points of a long.
- TakeProfit_S - Take Profit in points of a short.
- StopLoss_L - Stop Loss in points of a short.
- Lots - Initial position volume when AutoLot=false.
- AutoLot - Proportional lot input.
- BigLotSize - Coefficient for multiplying the lot after a loss.
- OneMult - One multiplication of a lot. After a loss the lot is multiplied with the lot the Expert Advisor opens positions to profit. If false, then each new opening position is multiplied.
- TradeTime - Hour of entry to the trading market.
- MaxOpenTime - Maximum lifetime of the position (in hours).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1160
The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.Balance of Power
The Balance of Power (BOP) indicator was described by Igor Livshin and measures the strength of the bulls vs bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level.