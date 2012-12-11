The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is AntS, link to the source https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7891.

How it works

If the price rises, it is a buy, if it falls it is a sell. When loss, a lot must be increased. Price movement is determined by two bars with t1 and t2 shift (open prices), if the difference in prices is more than Delta_L (for a buy) and Delta_S (for a sell), then position opens.

The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode., Fig. 2 shows the results of the tester.



Fig. 1. Deals in the Expert Advisor tester.



Fig. 2. The results of work of the Expert Advisor for the last month (09.2012) at EURUSD M15.



Parameters