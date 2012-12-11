The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the candlestick is colored in a trend color, but before the candlestick didn't have color or it has the opposite trend color.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results