CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorBBCandles - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4539
(16)
exp_colorbbcandles.mq5 (7 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorBBCandles.mq5 (16.77 KB) view
The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the candlestick is colored in a trend color, but before the candlestick didn't have color or it has the opposite trend color.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at EURCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1152

