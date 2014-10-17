Weekly Digest Oct 13-17: Crude, Google's Revenue Decline, Currency Forecasts and Traders' Self-Development

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Top news of the week: all eyes on crude. What is the real motivation for Saudi Arabia to keep its production unchanged?
- BBC News: Falling oil prices: Who are the winners and losers?
- The WSJ: Crude Oil Rebounds After Slipping to Fresh Lows
- Toronto Star: Oil prices continue to slide
- Investing.com: Crude oil futures tumble on Saudi price signals
- Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia Oil Stance Seen Targeting OPEC Output Discipline
- Financial Times: Saudi Arabia tests US ties with oil price
- Bloomberg: Chevron's Watson Sees Secure Future in Global Oil Thirst
- Economic Times: Decline in crude oil price artificial: Jim Rogers
- CNBC: New Saudi reality: OPEC isn't a monopoly anymore
- Alberta Oil Magazine: Is Saudi Arabia gearing up for a price war?
- Russia Today: The Saudi oil war against Russia, Iran and the US
Forex news:
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for October 17, 2014 by FXEmpire.com
- DailyFX: EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound Stalls Above 1.28
- Bloomberg: Growth to Ebola Woes Spur Currency Volatility, Sustain Yen Gains
- The WSJ: In Currency Markets, The Safest Haven Is Yen, Not the Dollar
- Bloomberg: Biggest Banks Tighten Grip on Currency Trading
- AUD News: Currency Forecast: AUD/GBP Exchange Rate Consolidates Gain as Bullard is Bearish
- Pound Sterling Live: Exchange Rate Forecasts: GBP and EUR Tipped to Rise Against the Correcting US Dollar
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs Cuts Its EUR/USD Forecasts
The most relevant this week: stock market, Google's revenue, China's debt and Apple iPads
- MQL5 Blogs: Opinion: This is the most dangerous stock market since 2008
- MarketWatch: Bad news: The stock market probably hasn’t hit bottom
- MQL5 Blogs: Russia spends $13 billion defending ruble
- Sydney Morning Herald: The return of financial markets fear and what it means for you
- International Business Times: Global Deflation On The Rise? World Economy Threatened by Financial Slowdown
- The Wall Street Journal: Growth Fears Grip a Divided Europe
- BBC News: Rolls-Royce says revenue falling as Russian sanctions hit
- The Economist: Chinese debt: The great hole of China
- Bloomberg: EBay Holiday Forecast Misses Estimates After Data Breach
- Independent Online: Wal-Mart cuts annual sales forecast
- MarketWatch: Google’s results disappoint on slowdown in paid clicks
- The Guardian: Peak tablet: How will Apple sell even more iPads?
Trader's self-development: investing in financial stocks, high frequency trading and financial deadlines
- US News, Money: 4 Reasons to Consider Investing in Financial Stocks
- MQL5 Blogs: Ten interview questions designed to stump bankers and consultants
- MQL5 Blogs: High Frequency Trading Summary
- MQL4 Articles: Beginners' Mistakes when Working with MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal
- Forbes: Eight Key Financial Deadlines To Keep In Mind This Fall
- MQL5 Blogs: The six hottest programming languages to know in banking technology
- Investopedia: A Beginner's Guide To Scalping In The Forex Markets
- RoboForex: MetaTrader 5 platform for beginners