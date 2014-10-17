Weekly Digest Oct 13-17: Crude, Google's Revenue Decline, Currency Forecasts and Traders' Self-Development
Trading Strategies

Weekly Digest Oct 13-17: Crude, Google's Revenue Decline, Currency Forecasts and Traders' Self-Development

17 October 2014, 11:26
Alice F
Alice F
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Top news of the week: all eyes on crude. What is the real motivation for Saudi Arabia to keep its production unchanged?

Forex news:

The most relevant this week: stock market, Google's revenue, China's debt and Apple iPads

Trader's self-development: investing in financial stocks, high frequency trading and financial deadlines

#forex news, crude oil, investment, Trading Strategies, weekly digest for traders, self-development