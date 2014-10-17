Taiwanese mobile phone chip manufacturer MediaTek saw a performance decline in September 2014, yet achieved a record-high quarterly revenue uptick

The company's overall operating revenue was NTD57.472 billion, which was about CNY11.6 billion, in the third quarter of 2014, representing record-high quarterly revenue for the history of the company.



The company's latest performance report showed that MediaTek's combined operating revenue decreased to NTD18.545 billion in September 2014, a decrease of 5.65% compared with the previous month; and it was the lowest dip over the past three months.



Disregarding the setback in September, MediaTek realized a large shipment of products like mobile phones, tablets, digital TVs and optical storage products during the third quarter of 2014; meanwhile, the company gained 4G LTE phone chip orders from major clients, including Vodafone, TCL, and Lenovo.



For the entire third quarter, MediaTek achieved combined operating revenue of NTD57.472 billion, completed its expected target of between NTD56.8 billion and NTD61.2 billion. With a quarter-over-quarter increase of 6.16%, the company says it saw record-high quarterly revenue.