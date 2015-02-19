MediaTek's Operating Revenue Hits High With Net Profit - The company aims at smartphone chip shipment of more than 450 million units in 2015

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek published its financial report for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2014.



According to the report, the company achieved operating revenue of NTD213.063 billion, which was about CNY42.3 billion, in 2014, a year-on-year increase of 56.6%; and it achieved net profit of NTD46.399 billion, which was about CNY9.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 68.8%. Both operating revenue and net profit represented a record-high performance in the history of the company. At the same time, the company's earnings per share were NTD30.04 in 2014.



Hsieh Ching-chiang, general manager of MediaTek, predicted that the company's shipment will be impacted in the first quarter of 2015, attributing to fewer working days. In addition, due to the rapid appreciation of US dollar, its clients will reduce inventory and control costs, which will also affect the shipment of the company.



The company aims at smartphone chip shipment of more than 450 million units in 2015, including over 150 million 4G chips. Meanwhile, its tablet chip shipment will be 5,000 units.