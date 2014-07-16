NZDUSD Technical Analysis: Key Channel Support Broken

NZD/USD Technical Strategy: Flat

Support: 0.8733, 0.8669, 0.8618

Resistance:0.8779-93, 0.8835-42, 0.8886









The New Zealand Dollar broke downward against its US counterpart, dropping to the lowest level in a week. Sellers are aiming to test support at 0.8733, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a daily close below that exposing the 38.2% level at 0.8669. Alternatively, a reversal above resistance in the 0.8779-93 area, marked by the May 6 and June 27 swing highs as well as a broken channel floor, exposes the 0.8835-42 region (major swing high from August 2011, July 10 top).

Risk/reward considerations argue against entering short with prices trading too close to support. On the other hand, the absence of a defined bullish reversal signal warns against taking up the long side. We will remain flat for now.