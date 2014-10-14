Trading Plan EUR/USD - Result of Technical Analysis 13-17 Oct.

Hi friends,

I would like to share my opinion that I created in a trading plan for EUR/USD (MT4) Intraday & Swing trade this week.

Друзья, которые хотят торговли планирование написано на русский язык, пожалуйста, мне личное сообщение.

I recommend, do not trade without a plan. Plan your trade and trade your plan, then make an evaluation.

Technical and strategies in A2SR then I was built in a template ."TradingPlanEURUSD.141013-17.tpl"

People who want to take a look inside the plan for Support and Resistance may download it

and apply to the chart. Make sure that the Resistance is used for Sell, and Support is used for Buy

for the first hit on each line. See the picture for S/R methodology :

We need to have patience waiting for price hit the S/R line.

We can also use pending order (limit order).

The view in the template is simple, because of this a final result from the technical process.

Here is the view :





I can't write S/R in the value of price, because prices in the line is dynamic depends on how fast price will hit.

So, you will see them on the template that I was attached here.

The trade obey the plan : https://c.mql5.com/1/9/EURUDS_141014.gif

Note. This is not a trading recommendation, but I just sharing for fun :)

Kind regards,

Yohana