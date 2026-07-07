How to Audit Any EA's Track Record in 10 Minutes (The Checklist Vendors Hate)

You found an EA with a Myfxbook link and a triple-digit gain, and your finger is already on the buy button.

Stop. That green number at the top is the one thing on the page designed to make you stop thinking. The vendor knows you will look at the gain, feel the dopamine, and skip every other field — because every other field is where the EA actually lives, and most of them are uncomfortable.

You are not naive for being drawn to the headline number. You were trained to read performance that way — biggest number wins, everything else is footnotes. But a track record is not a scoreboard. It is a confession, and you only have to know where to read it. This is the 10-minute audit that tells you whether a track record is real, fragile, or theater — using nothing but the public Myfxbook page the vendor already gave you.

Why the Equity Curve Is the Last Thing You Should Look At

The equity curve is the most persuasive and least informative element on the page. A line that goes up and to the right triggers exactly the response the vendor wants, and it hides exactly the things you need to see. Two EAs with identical equity curves can have completely different risk profiles — one survivable, one a margin call waiting for the wrong week.

So you invert the order. You read the boring fields first — sample size, drawdown, direction, time-in-market — and you look at the curve last, only to confirm what the boring fields already told you. The numbers a clean curve hides are the entire point of the audit.

Here is the order that works.

The 5 Numbers That Actually Matter

1. Sample Size (Number of Trades)

A 90% win rate on 20 trades is noise. A 90% win rate on 1,000 trades is a system. Sample size is the single biggest filter, and it is the first thing to check, because it determines whether any other number means anything at all.

Under ~100 closed trades, treat every other statistic as provisional — the EA simply has not lived long enough to show you its bad weeks. Above ~500 trades across at least a few months of varied market conditions, the numbers start to carry weight. Below 100, you are not auditing a track record; you are reading a small sample and pretending it is destiny.

2. Max Drawdown — Real, Not Advertised

Maximum drawdown is the number the marketing crops hardest. The vendor shows you the gain since inception and quietly hopes you never open the drawdown field. Open it. This is the worst peak-to-valley loss the account actually lived through — and it is the closest thing you have to a preview of your own worst night.

A gold specialist EA we run publicly, Gold Guardian, shows roughly +656% growth since early 2025 and a profit factor near 5.0 — and a maximum drawdown of about 33%. Both numbers are true at the same time. If you only read the +656%, you bought a fantasy. If you read the 33% drawdown next to it, you bought an honest, aggressive gold EA and you know to size for a one-third equity dip. Same EA, two completely different decisions, decided entirely by which field you read.

3. Profit Factor

Profit factor is gross profit divided by gross loss. Above 1.0 means the system made money; the further above, the more cushion it has. But profit factor is sensitive to sample size and to a handful of outlier wins, so you read it together with the trade count, never alone. A profit factor of 1.2 on 264 trades (our Alpha Pulse AI baseline, for instance) is a believable, grind-it-out number. A profit factor of 8.0 on 30 trades is a coin that has not landed on tails yet.

4. Win Rate — By Direction

One number nobody checks: how the win rate splits between longs and shorts. An EA that wins 95% of its long trades and loses most of its shorts is not a 95% system — it is a long-only system riding a trend, and it will give the gains back when the trend turns. When you can, look at the direction split. A track record that only wins in one direction is telling you it has only been tested in one kind of market.

5. Time-in-Market and Recent Activity

Scroll to the recent months. Is the EA still trading? An account that posted 1,179 trades over a year and then went silent is not necessarily broken — but you need to know why it went quiet before you trust the lifetime number. Our own GBP Master is a clean example: 92% win rate over more than a thousand trades, and zero trades this month because conditions did not meet its criteria. A quiet EA is often a disciplined EA — but only if the silence is intentional and disclosed, not a dead account dressed up with a glorious lifetime curve.

Want to practice the audit on accounts that don't hide the ugly fields?

Every DoItTrading EA runs on a public Myfxbook with the drawdown, the frozen months, and the direction split left visible — including the uncomfortable ones. Alpha Pulse AI is the one we forward-test in public precisely so you can run this checklist against it. Audit it like a skeptic — that's the point.

The Red Flags That Override Everything

Some patterns are not "read in context" — they are walk-away signals regardless of how good the headline looks:

Quarterly resets. A Myfxbook account that mysteriously starts fresh every few months is hiding losing periods. Survivorship bias dressed as transparency.

A Myfxbook account that mysteriously starts fresh every few months is hiding losing periods. Survivorship bias dressed as transparency. Recovery spikes. A row of small steady wins followed by a sudden vertical jump after a drawdown is the signature of a grid or martingale "recovering" — the win rate looks beautiful right up until the trade that does not recover. "Smart recovery" is often martingale in disguise.

A row of small steady wins followed by a sudden vertical jump after a drawdown is the signature of a grid or martingale "recovering" — the win rate looks beautiful right up until the trade that does not recover. "Smart recovery" is often martingale in disguise. Long-only wins in a downtrend. Covered above — directionally one-sided records have only met one market.

Covered above — directionally one-sided records have only met one market. Demo account presented as live. Check the account type field. A demo track record proves the code runs, not that it survives real spreads, slippage, and fills.

Check the account type field. A demo track record proves the code runs, not that it survives real spreads, slippage, and fills. No drawdown field visible at all. If the vendor disabled the stats you most need, that decision is the answer.

The 10-Minute Checklist (Do This Before You Buy)

Open the Myfxbook link and run these in order. The whole thing takes ten minutes once and saves you a margin call:

Trade count over 100? If not, stop — too early to judge. Open the max drawdown. Can you survive that drop on your real account at your intended risk? If not, the gain is irrelevant. Profit factor read next to trade count. Believable grind, or outlier luck? Win rate split by direction. Does it win both ways, or only with the trend? Recent months. Still trading? If silent, is the silence explained? Account type. Real, not demo. Reset history. One continuous track, or a series of fresh starts? Only now, glance at the equity curve — to confirm the story the fields already told you, not to start it.

If a track record passes all eight, it earned your attention. If it fails on drawdown or sample size, the headline gain does not buy it back. Confirming the account is genuinely real and live is step zero — this checklist is what you do once you know it is.

The Honest Close

The reason vendors hate this checklist is not that it is hard. It is that it is easy, and they have built their conversion on you not doing it. Ten minutes of reading the boring fields disqualifies most of the EAs being sold to you right now — not because the vendors are all frauds, but because most track records cannot survive an honest read of their own drawdown.

Run the checklist on ours too. We publish the 33% gold drawdown, the frozen GBP month, and the middling 47% AI win rate on purpose, because an EA you audited and bought anyway is worth ten you were hyped into. The number at the top of the page is the vendor's argument. The fields underneath are the truth. Read the truth.

Want the weekly read — drawdowns included, adjustments explained, no curated curves? The DoItTrading newsletter sends it in the same tone you just read.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many trades does an EA need before I can trust the stats?

As a rule of thumb, under 100 closed trades the statistics are provisional — the EA has not lived through enough varied conditions to reveal its bad periods. Above 500 trades across several months of different market regimes, the win rate, profit factor, and drawdown start to carry real weight. Sample size is the first filter because it determines whether any other number is signal or noise.

Is a high win rate a good sign on an EA track record?

Not on its own. A high win rate can hide an uncontrolled recovery strategy where many small wins precede one catastrophic loss, or a long-only system that only wins because the trend cooperated. Always read win rate next to maximum drawdown, profit factor, sample size, and the long/short split. A 96% win rate with a 33% drawdown is a very different EA than a 96% win rate with a 6% drawdown.

What maximum drawdown is too high?

There is no universal number — it depends on what you can survive at your intended position size. The real question is whether you could hold the account through that peak-to-valley loss without panic-closing or getting margin-called. An aggressive specialist EA might justify a 30%+ drawdown if you size for it; the same drawdown on capital you cannot afford to halve is disqualifying regardless of the gain.

Can a Myfxbook track record be faked?

A verified Myfxbook account confirms the trades and balance are real, which is harder to fake than a screenshot — but it does not stop a vendor from running a demo account, resetting after losing periods, or showing only a flattering window. Check the account type (real vs demo), look for reset history, and confirm the track is one continuous record rather than a series of fresh starts. Verification proves the data is real; the audit proves the data is survivable.