⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Never Chase Gold Again.

Every manual gold trader knows the sequence. You wait for the setup. You watch the breakout form. You hesitate. You enter late. The move has already happened. You got in at the worst possible price, and now the trade is underwater before it even had a chance.

That is not a skill problem. That is a timing problem. And it has nothing to do with your ability to read the market.

The Real Cost Of Hesitation

A manual trader processing a breakout in real time is fighting against their own nervous system. Is this a real break or a fake? Is the momentum enough? Should I wait for confirmation? By the time those questions are answered, the entry is gone.

Nova GOLD Breakout does not hesitate. The session range closes, the breakout level is set, and the moment price crosses it the trade opens. Not after confirmation. Not after a second candle closes. The instant the condition is met.

That precision changes the quality of every entry. Instead of chasing a move that has already run, the trade opens at the actual breakout level, with the stop on the other side of the range, and the full target distance available.

And When Gold Pulls Back

The retest entry fires automatically too. If price runs toward the target and pulls back to the broken level, the EA enters again at that exact moment, not after you have decided whether the pullback is a reversal or an opportunity. The code makes that determination mechanically, based on predefined conditions, every time, with zero delay.

No chasing. No hesitation. No watching the move happen without you.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout. Get Nova DNA Trader Free.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout, then message me directly on MQL5. I will personally get Nova DNA Trader added to your account. That is a 7-pair forex portfolio system worth $199, included at no extra cost.

Total value: $298. Your price: $99 until July 1.

9 days left at $99. $249 after July 1.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.